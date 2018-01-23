The six big royal events of 2018 we can't wait for Two royal weddings, two new babies and other great milestones

2018 is shaping up to be a happy and glorious year for the British royal family. Following the news that Princess Eugenie is engaged to her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, the palace has another royal wedding to plan for. Eugenie and Jack's nuptials will take place in the autumn, while Prince Harry will marry his American fiancée Meghan Markle a few months before on Saturday 19 May. Both couples have chosen St George's Chapel in Windsor for their wedding.

The royal family is also set to welcome two new babies. Prince William and Kate's third child – a brother or sister to Prince George and Princess Charlotte – is due in April. William's cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike are also expecting their second baby, believed to be due in the summer.

Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding will take place in May

The Queen, 91, is also marking another important milestone this year. On 2 June, she will celebrate the 65th anniversary of her coronation. Her Majesty recently recalled the momentous day in a documentary for the BBC entitled The Coronation, in which she spoke about the "horribly uncomfortable" golden carriage that took her from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace.

"It's not meant for travelling in at all. I mean, it's only sprung on leather. Not very comfortable," she said, adding: "We must have gone about four to five miles. It can only go at a walking pace. The horses couldn't possibly go any faster. It's so heavy."

The Queen will celebrate the 65th anniversary of her coronation in June

The monarch also spoke about the weight of the crown she wore, telling interviewer Alastair Bruce: "You can't look down to read the speech, you have to take the speech up. Because if you did your neck would break, it would fall off. So there are some disadvantages to crowns, but otherwise they're quite important things."

The royal celebrations will continue well into the end of the year, when, in November, Prince Charles marks his milestone 70th birthday. The future King will celebrate his big day on 14 November, and, in keeping with tradition, the palace will most likely release new portraits of Charles with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, his daughters-in-law and grandchildren.