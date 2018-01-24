QUIZ: Test your knowledge on royal weddings Find out how much you know about royal weddings

Princess Eugenie announced her exciting news that she was due to marry Jack Brooksbank earlier this week in an announcement shared on Buckingham Palace's official Twitter account, which read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr Jack Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course."

Now that we have not one but two royal weddings to celebrate this year, with Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle taking place in May, we want to make sure you have brushed up on your knowledge of royal weddings! From facts about weddings from the past to time honoured traditions every wedded royal has upheld, take our quiz to find out just how well you know your royal weddings…