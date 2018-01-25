Can you guess which royal couple are visiting This Morning next week? This Morning is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have announced some very exciting news. The pair are set to welcome a royal couple to the sofa next week to celebrate This Morning's 30th anniversary. "We are very proud and honoured to say that next Wednesday we will be joined by Their Royal Highnesses the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall as This Morning celebrates its 30th anniversary," Holly explained.

Phil added: "Charles and Camilla will discover more about This Morning's successful campaigns and meet other members of the ITV Daytime family, as the couple mark the 90th birthday of the Royal Television Society of which Prince Charles is a patron. We're also going to be asking them to sign – we've never done this before – our first visitors' book, which is going to be filled with pictures and messages from all our guests. We're going to take piccies on this camera, polaroid, old school." Holly revealed that the book will be given away in October during the show's week of celebrations.

Holly and Phil are welcoming Prince Charles and Camilla to This Morning next week

It's an exciting time for the popular ITV programme. Holly and Phil won the National Television Awards' Best Daytime Show for the eighth year running at Tuesday's ceremony. The following morning, the double act embraced their presenting duties, looking a little worse for wear after a night of celebrating. "Thank you once again, you are the best!" Holly told viewers. "Look what you made us do! Thank you so much… It's our eighth one! Thank you, each one is so important." Phil added: "We had really good fun didn't we… My voice has gone down an octave… There was a lot of talking, a lot of singing."

Both Holly and Phil have had their introductions with royalty. The mum-of-three enjoyed an afternoon tea with the Duchess of Cambridge in 2015, when the pair attended the Fostering Excellence Awards. Admitting that she was "so nervous" about meeting Kate, Holly revealed: "It was very exciting. I have to say, she didn't disappoint. She spent a very long time going around every table talking to people."

Holly has met Kate previously in 2015

Last October, Holly and Phil were also visibly star struck when they met Kate's husband Prince William at the Pride of Britain Awards. Holly later took to Instagram to share a snap from their 'magical' encounter, writing: "So this happened last night... thank you @prideofbritain for what is always a magical night...."