Prince Harry is a secret Harry Potter fan – here's the proof!

Prince Charles is also thought to be a fan of the series!

It looks like Harry Potter has a big royal fan – Prince Harry! The Prince was recently photographed at Kensington Palace meeting dad-of-two Dean Stott ahead of his world record attempt to complete a 14,000 mile charity bike ride, and a copy of Harry Potter Film Wizardry, which details a behind-the-scenes look at the series' filmmaking process, can clearly be seen on the coffee table.

A Harry Potter book can be spotted on the coffee table

This isn't the first time Harry has been associated with his magical namesake. In 2013 he took a trip to the Warner Bros. Studios with his brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, where Prince William teased Harry for his love of the series, saying: "I'm over the moon just to have seen the real Batmobile and Batpod. On the other hand, Harry's just excited to see a real life talking owl... I haven't told him yet that Harry Potter is fictional, so please keep the secret for a little longer."

Harry visited the Warner Bros. Studios

A love of Harry Potter seems to run in the family; the Duchess of Cornwall once revealed that Harry's dad, Prince Charles, is also a fan of the books, and reads them to her grandchildren. She told the Daily Mail: "Sometimes, when we are with my husband in Scotland, he reads them Harry Potter. And he does all the voices, because he is a brilliant mimic. I'm not very good. I try to do the voices, but acting isn't my forte. But he sits down and they all sit with him. I always think they are going to be wriggling around in the bed, but they sit spellbound."

