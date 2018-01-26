Princess Diana's favourite car – custom built for Princes William and Harry – to go on display The doting mum used to drive Princes William and Harry in the custom-built car

One of Princess Diana's favourite cars is going on display next month at the London Classic Car Show, from 15 to 18 February. The Jaguar XJ-S Cabriolet sportscar, which normally seats two people, was custom made for Diana. Two small rear seats were fitted in the back so that her young sons Prince William and Prince Harry could ride with her, while their personal protection officer sat in the front. The Princess loved riding her custom-made Jag so much, that her bodyguard was often relegated to the passenger seat.

The car also featured a permanently fixed, rear hard top to ensure that William and Harry could not bump their heads on the solid targa roof bar in the event of an accident. As requested by Diana, the sportscar was fitted with personalised leather and Harris Tweed seat trims. It was finished in British Racing Green, to match Prince Charles' green Aston Martin.

Princess Diana had the car especially fitted with two rear seats for her sons

William reveals the lifelong habit he learned from his parents

Diana owned the car from 1987 to 1991. When William and Harry outgrew the small rear seats, the Princess sold it to the Jaguar Heritage Trust, an educational charity established to preserve the legacy of Jaguar for the nation, in exchange for a contribution to one of her own charitable causes. The philanthropic royal then started driving a German-made Mercedes 500SL, which proved fairly controversial at the time given that no member of the royal family had purchased a foreign car in memory.

Loading the player...

Diana's Audi goes up for sale

Diana fans, royal watchers and motor enthusiasts will be able to view the royal car at the London Classic Car Show at ExCel London. Bas Bungish, event director, said that Princess Diana's Jaguar will no doubt "conjure up many fond recollections among our visitors who really appreciate nostalgia". Bas added: "Seeing the two Princes today, it's hard to remember that they were once a pair of little boys strapped into those special passenger seats behind their mother. How time flies!"