The good news just keeps on coming. With two weddings, two babies, and the Queen marking the 65th year of her Coronation in 2018, the Royal family has much to look forward to this year. In fact never in the history of the House of Windsor has there been so much to celebrate with such perfect timing. The Queen can rest assured that her family is happy, healthy and growing as she welcomes new members to her band of great-grandchildren.

The most recent piece of joyful news came last week, hot on the heels of Prince Harry's exciting engagement to Meghan Markle, as Princess Eugenie announced she is set to marry her boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.

As well as these two weddings, will be the births of the Queen's sixth and seventh great-grandchildren. Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child in April. The Duke's cousin, Zara Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall, will welcome a sibling for their daughter Mia in the summer which will bring further joy to the family following the heartbreak of Zara's miscarriage in December 2016.

Along with these wonderful family events there is also an occasion of great historic significance as the Queen celebrates her ascension to the throne 65 years ago on 2nd June 1953 when she was crowned at Westminster Abbey, which was the highlight of a recent BBC documentary in which she talked fondly of the big day. Then, at the end of the year in November, her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, will celebrate his 70th birthday, to more fanfare.

