Where will Meghan Markle spend the night before her wedding? The American actress will likely stay at Windsor Castle

In keeping with royal tradition, Meghan Markle will spend the night before her wedding apart from her fiancé Prince Harry. It's likely that the bride will not stray far from her wedding venue – St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle – and may choose to sleep in the castle's private apartments. It would be practical to stay near the venue, to steady any pre-wedding nerves before the big day or sort out any last-minute preparations.

The last royal wedding to take place at St George's was Peter Phillips' nuptials to his wife Autumn. Back then in 2008, the bride chose to stay at Windsor before her wedding. Similarly, for ease, Kate stayed at The Goring Hotel in Belgravia before her wedding to Prince William in 2011. The hotel was a quick ten-minute drive to her venue, Westminster Abbey. Windsor also has a special place in the royal family's heart; it is the Queen's preferred weekend home, and the Grade 1-listed castle boasts plenty of luxury bedrooms for Meghan and her family and friends to choose from.

Meghan could stay at Windsor Castle before her wedding

The former Suits actress, 36, may also choose to stay at Frogmore House. The 17th-century English country house, just half a mile south of Windsor Castle, is clearly a special place to Meghan; she and Harry had their official engagement photos taken there. The stunning white house is currently uninhabited, but is often used by the royal family for private and official events.

Stars who will share the same wedding anniversary as Harry and Meghan

The couple chose to have their engagement photos taken at Frogmore House

Another nearby option is the Royal Lodge located in Windsor Great Park. It was the Queen Mother's home until her death in 2002, and in 1999, Sophie Wessex and her family spent the night there before her wedding to Prince Edward. However, the Royal Lodge may be vetoed for Meghan this year. Prince Andrew has lived there since 2004 and he will likely offer his home to his daughter Princess Eugenie first, who is also marrying at Windsor in the autumn.