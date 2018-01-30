Young royals have their own WhatsApp group, Mike Tindall reveals The family are keeping up to date with wedding plans and Duchess Kate's pregnancy

The royal family are keeping up-to-date with wedding plans and the Duchess of Cambridge's third pregnancy via WhatsApp, Mike Tindall has revealed. The 39-year-old and his wife Zara, 36, are expecting their second baby in the same year that both Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie will marry, and Prince William and Kate will welcome another baby. And Mike revealed that with so much going on, the family are using the messaging service to stay in close contact. "Me, my brother and then a few of Zara's side like her brother Pete and the cousins are on WhatsApp groups," he told the Mirror. "I wouldn’t say we're cutting edge, but it's just easier for some reason on WhatsApp. I'm in about 25,000 groups." He continued: "You might do it for a get-together and just stay on the group, and occasionally people will post. You're scared to leave because you don’t want to be seen to be rude!"

Zara and Mike Tindall are expecting their second child together

Of the upcoming royal weddings, Mike added: "We will be going to Harry's and Eugenie's weddings – well I think so, we haven’t been invited yet though. We're looking forward to them, but the big thing this year will be the new one [baby] on the way. That, I think, will be the most important thing to happen this year. I don't think there is too much to worry about except that. And if it goes well, we'll be happy."

Mike and Zara announced the news of her pregnancy at the start of January, with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson saying: "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news." It comes after the Olympic medallist suffered a devastating miscarriage in December. The couple are already the proud parents to four-year-old daughter Mia.