Prince William and Kate's competitive sides were brought out on the first day of their royal tour of Sweden and Norway, as the couple took part in a hockey penalty shootout. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given three attempts each as they tried to score goals at Vasaparken, an outdoor ice-skating venue in the centre of Stockholm. William just pipped Kate to the post, scoring two goals over Kate's one.

The pregnant Duchess, who was hockey captain at school, was in high spirits as she tried her hand at bandy hockey. She concealed her baby bump in a black Burberry coat and completed her stylish look with black jeans, a sweater by Swedish designer Fjallraven, a snood by Brora and a cosy bobble hat.

William beat Kate in the penalty shootout

At the event, Kate and her husband William were introduced to a group of local bandy players on the ice, and learnt more about the sport and its popularity in Sweden. They warmed up in the sub-zero temperatures with a traditional toast of an alcohol-free hot drink, carried in a flask in a briefcase, known as a 'Bandy Briefcase'.

Anna Widing, 29, an international bandy player, talked the couple through what they needed to do before the shoot out. Praising the Duchess, Anna said: "Kate had played field hockey and I was expecting her to be good — and she was very good. She knew how to hold the stick and she had a very good swing. I was impressed." The hockey player also noted the couple's competitive streak, saying: "I could see that maybe they like to beat each other... Also they were pushing each other to do well."

Kate was captain of hockey at school

The couple will spend Tuesday and Wednesday in Sweden before travelling to Norway for two days. They arrived in Scandinavia late on Monday night on a private charter plane, and are staying at the residence of the British ambassador in Stockholm. It's understood they left London after the end of the school day, so that they could say goodbye to their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Later on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess will visit the royal palace for a luncheon hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and 15 other members of the royal court, including Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel. William and Kate will then join Victoria and Daniel on a walkabout through the city's cobbled streets to Stortorget, the oldest square in Stockholm, and a popular tourist attraction.