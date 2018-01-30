Prince William and Kate attend gala with Swedish royals and Hollywood stars The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a black tie dinner at the British Ambassador's residence in Stockholm on Tuesday evening

All eyes were on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Tuesday night as they stepped out to attend a black tie dinner at the Residence of the British in Stockholm. The couple were in high spirits as they spoke to members of the Swedish royal family, Hollywood stars and representatives from government at the glamorous event on day one of their royal tour of Sweden and Norway. William and Kate were joined by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, as well as Hollywood royality. Among the guests were Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander and film star Stellan Skarsgard, who enjoyed tucking into a meal of smoked salmon with quail egg, horseradish cream on a bed of salad, followed by guinea fowl with stir-fried vegetables and mashed potatoes. For dessert, they enjoyed blackberry soufflé with chocolate ganache, before a selection of British cheese.

Before the meal, the Duke and Duchess attended a short meeting with the Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven and his wife Ulla, telling them about their visit to the host country so far. William proudly told them that he had scored a winning goal earlier in the day during a penalty shootout against Kate at a Bandy hockey event.The Duchess, who laughed and patted him affectionately on the arm, insisted: "I let him win."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel

Following the game, the Duke and Duchess walked through the cobbled streets to visit Stortorget, the oldest square in Stockholm. The royal couple were joined by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel earlier in the day as they greeted excited members of the public and visited The Nobel Museum – a tourist attraction devoted to sharing information on the Nobel Prize and Nobel laureates. Later on in the day, Kate and William attended a lunch at the Royal Palace of Stockholm with the King and Queen of Sweden. As ever, Kate – who is pregnant with her third baby – looked incredible in a green dress by Catherine Walker, while William looked smart in a navy suit and white shirt as they posed for photos with the Swedish royal family.

The Duke and Duchess met guests including Swedish actors Stellan Skarsgard and Alicia Vikander

For their next leg of the trip on Thursday, Prince William and Kate will travel on to Oslo, Norway, where they will visit the Norwegian royal family for a private lunch hosted by the King and Queen of Norway at the royal palace. The palace is currently closed to members of the public, but during the summer tourists are able to book tickets for a guided tour of the state rooms.