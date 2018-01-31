This is what happened when Prince Charles and Camilla met Holly, Phil and the ITV gang The royal couple visited the ITV studios in London on Wednesday afternoon

Prince Charles and Camilla delighted a host of famous presenters on Wednesday when they paid a visit to the ITV studios. The royal couple – who were visiting to pre-record an interview on This Morning – were greeted by hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, as well as the show's new showbiz reporter Georgia Toffolo. It wasn’t just the This Morning team who got to meet the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, either. The presenters from Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, including Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly, also lined up to give the couple a warm welcome.

Prince Charles and Camilla recieved a warm welcome on This Morning

Prior to their arrival, Holly and Phil enjoyed a spot of rum tasting, with Phil taking to Snapchat to joke to fans that he would be drunk by the time he met Charles and Camilla. During their visit, the royal pair were also shown around the studio kitchens, where they met resident chef, Phil Vickery. Looking particularly stylish for the occasion, Holly was dressed in a floral print Massimo Dutti dress, Camilla, meanwhile, dressed in a forest green skirt suit. Both Phil and Charles looked dapper in navy suits.

The royal couple met presenters including Georgia Toff

Following her interview with the royal couple – which airs on Thursday's This Morning – Holly took to Instagram to post about the special visit. Captioning a picture of Charles and Camilla sitting on the famous blue sofa alongside her and Phil, the 36-year-old wrote: "Well that was quite a morning! @thismorning by royal appointment..thank you to his Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall for popping in." Phil also posted a photo from the afternoon, captioning it: "Well that was great fun!"

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield interviewed Charles and Camilla on the famous blue sofas

Holly and Phil also appeared on ITV's lunchtime news, where they told Alastair Stewart about their royal encouter. "It is always very exciting to have someone royal in the studio, it's not something you have every day," Holly said. Phil then joked: "We've had some very famous bottoms on the sofa, they were so relaxed!" Charles and Camilla's visit was announced last week, with Phil revealing that the pair were visiting to celebrate This Morning's 30th anniversary.