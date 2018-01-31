Holly Willoughby teases starring role in Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding The This Morning host was thrilled after Prince Charles and Camilla paid a visit to the ITV studio on Thursday

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield enjoyed a very special afternoon with a royal visit from Prince Charles and Camilla on Wednesday at the ITV studios. The This Morning hosts later appeared on the ITV lunchtime news with Alistair Stewart to talk about their interview with the couple – which airs on Thursday. During the chat, Holly and Phil joked that they had discussed their roles in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, with Phil laughing: "It was the first thing we discussed. I'm giving her away." Holly added: "I'm a bridesmaid!" Alistair also got in on the fun: "I can confirm all of those things, I can lip-read," he said.

During the chat, Phil said that both the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were "really relaxed". He said: "We've had some very famous bottoms on the sofa, they were so relaxed!" He also revealed that This Morning host Ruth Langsford in particular got on with Camilla, with the pair bonding over Strictly Come Dancing – in which Ruth participated in with dance partner Anton du Beke last year.

Holly Willoughby joked that she had spoken to Charles and Camilla about being a bridesmaid at Harry and Meghan's wedding

While visiting the studios, Charles and Camilla also met This Morning's Eamonn Holmes, Georgia Toffolo and Phil Vickery, as well as presenters from Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, including Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly. Charles and Camilla's visit was announced last week, with Phil revealing that the pair were visiting to celebrate This Morning's 30th anniversary. "We are very proud and honoured to say that next Wednesday we will be joined by Their Royal Highnesses the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall as This Morning celebrates its 30th anniversary," Holly explained.

Harry and Meghan are getting married on 19 May

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding seating plan explained

Phil added: "Charles and Camilla will discover more about This Morning's successful campaigns and meet other members of the ITV Daytime family, as the couple mark the 90th birthday of the Royal Television Society of which Prince Charles is a patron. We're also going to be asking them to sign – we've never done this before – our first visitors' book, which is going to be filled with pictures and messages from all our guests. We're going to take piccies on this camera, polaroid, old school."