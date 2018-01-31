How Sweden has inspired Prince William and Kate's parenting The Duke of Cambridge revealed that the couple have learnt a lot from the Swedish lifestyle in the short time they have been there

Like all parents, Prince William and Kate want only the best for their two children, Prince George, four and Princess Charlotte, two. And during their trip to Stockholm this week, the royal couple have been inspired by the Swedish lifestyle, something they will be taking away with them – particularly when it comes to how their children are being raised. In a speech delivered at an event to celebrate Swedish culture on Wednesday evening, William spoke about the “magic ingredients” of life in the Scandinavian country. The Duke said: "One lesson that we will take home with us is that children are actively encouraged to spend time outdoors, whatever the weather. This is obviously very good for their physical health but, as we learned this morning at the remarkable Karolinska Institute, it has huge benefits for a child’s mental health as well."

Prince William and Kate have been inspired by Swedish children spending more time outdoors

William and Kate have been in Stockholm since Tuesday – the first port of call in their four-day royal tour of Sweden and Norway. On Wednesday afternoon, the couple spent time with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's children at Haga Palace. Snaps of the couple meeting the youngsters were shared on the Swedish royal family's official Instagram account, along with the caption: "In the afternoon, the Duke couple visited the Crown Princess's family at Haga Castle." Princess Estelle seemed to be taking good care of her baby brother, and held his hand as William and Victoria knelt by them. The pair then sat with their parents as the group enjoyed a cup of tea and a chat together.

The Duke and Duchess hope that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will spend lots of time outdoors

For their next leg of the trip, Prince William and Kate will travel on to Oslo, Norway, on Thursday where they will visit the Norwegian royal family for a private lunch hosted by the King and Queen of Norway at the royal palace. The palace is currently closed to members of the public, but during the summer tourists are able to book tickets for a guided tour of the state rooms.