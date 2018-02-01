Prince William touched by fan's memory of his mother, Princess Diana The Duke was visibly emotional after a royal fan told him that she was a fan of Princess Diana

Prince William was left visibly touched during a walkabout with the wife the Duchess of Cambridge and the Norwegian royal family on Thursday, during the first day of their visit to Oslo, Norway. The Duke had been talking to members of the public when a royal fan, Tonje Tejera, 50, shared her fond memories of his mother, the late Princess Diana. Tonje – a hotel receptionist – told the Prince that the first time she had visited England was on the day he was born. Recalling the conversation, she revealed: "He said 'woah really'. I said 'I was always a fan of your mother.'" She added: "He said 'thank you' and took his hand to his heart."

Prince William was left touched after a fan reminded him of his mum, Princess Diana

Tonje said that she had also spoken to the royal couple about her birthday, which was on Thursday. She told them that she was turning 50, to which William responded: "Ooh where is the party?" The royal couple also spoke to a mother-of-four, who was also celebrating her 50th birthday. Kate told her: "Happy birthday – it was my mother's birthday yesterday."

Prince William with the late Princess Diana

During the walkabout, William and Kate received gifts from the crowd, including a traditional Scandinavian knitted hat in red, white and blue, which had been presented to the Duchess by a teacher in the crowd, who said: "I thought the Prince might need it." The Duke and Duchess touched down in Oslo on Thursday morning, where they were greeted by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, who braved the snowy conditions to come and greet their guests.

The day's start didn’t go according to plan due to bad weather conditions forcing them to change their schedule, meaning that they had to miss their first engagement of the day at Uppsala Airbase. Kensington Palace announced the news on their Twitter account, tweeting: "Unfortunately the snowy weather in Stockholm today has meant that TRH’s travel plans have had to be changed. This morning’s engagement at Uppsala Airbase will not go ahead."

Later tonight, all eyes will be on Kate's outfit once again as the Duke and Duchess enjoy a dinner hosted by the King and Queen at the royal palace, joined by guests from the government, business leaders and the Norwegian creative industries.

