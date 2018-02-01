Prince William reveals the one thing he's allergic to - and you'll never guess what it is! The Prince joked with members of the public during an engagement in Norway

The Duke of Cambridge has joked that he is "allergic" to selfies during an outing in Oslo. However, despite his aversion to selfies, William was happy to pose for a traditional photo when asked by a fan who had waited in a snow-covered Oslo park to meet him and his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William and Kate were joined by Norway's Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and their daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra for a walkabout in the park following their lunch at the royal palace, and happily shook hands and chatted to well-wishers who had patiently waited to see them.

When the Prince stopped in front of Kristin Larsen, 46, she held up her phone and asked for a picture, but he laughed and said: "I'm allergic to selfies." Instead, he suggested they pose for a traditional photo. Speaking after the encounter, Kristin said: "I'm just so excited, this is amazing. I've been waiting here for hours and didn't think he would stop, I'm so glad he posed for a picture."

Members of the royal family typically avoid taking selfies with members of the public, and will usually politely decline photographs while carrying out an engagement. And William isn't the only royal who has revealed his aversion to selfies, with Prince Harry previously admitting that he "hates" them. During a visit to the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, he turned down the request of a young fan, explaining: "No, I hate selfies. Seriously, you need to get out of it (the habit), I know you're young, selfies are bad. Just take a normal photograph!"

The Queen has also previously revealed that she finds it "disconcerting" and "strange" when she is faced with a sea of people trying to take selfies with her. The implication was that Her Majesty considers it bad manners for wellwishers to be looking at a screen when she makes public appearances as a guest. She confided in US ambassador Matthew Barzun, who told Tatler: "She was essentially saying: 'I miss eye contact'."

