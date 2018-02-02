Royal palace gives update on Prince Henrik of Denmark's lung tumour Queen Margrethe II of Denmark's husband was hospitalised last Sunday

The Danish royal palace has given an update on Prince Henrik's health, confirming that, fortunately, the tumour in his lung is benign. The prince, 83, has been a patient at Copenhagen's Rigshospitalet since Sunday, where doctors have been investigating his left lung. On Friday, Henrik was transferred from the lung surgery department to the infectious department for treatment on his lung.

Upon completion of his treatment, the prince is expected to return to Fredensborg where his wife Queen Margrethe II is taking residence. The palace statement, released on the royal family's official website, comes a few days after Henrik was hospitalised. At the time, the palace gave no indication as to why Henrik had been rushed to hospital. The royal had been visiting Egypt but flew back to Denmark to be treated.

Last September, the palace announced that the queen's husband suffers from dementia. A statement read: "It is with deep regret that Her Majesty The Queen has asked the Lord Chamberlain to announce: following a longer course of investigation, and most recently, a series of examinations conducted during late summer, a team of specialists at Rigshospitalet has now concluded that His Royal Highness Prince Henrik suffers from dementia."

It continued: "The diagnosis implies a decline in the Prince's cognitive functional level. The extent of the cognitive failure is… greater than expected considering the age of the Prince, and can be accompanied by changes in behaviour, reaction patterns, judgement and emotional life and may therefore also affect the interaction with the outside world." The statement concluded by confirming that Henrik would downscale his official engagements.

The royal retired from service in 2016 while renouncing his title of Prince Consort. He shares two sons with his wife Margrethe, who he wed in 1967 – Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim. He also has eight grandchildren, ranging in age from six to 18.

