QUIZ: How well do you know Prince George? Our future King is just four-years-old but there's plenty to know about him!

If all you know about Prince George is that he has a little sister called Princess Charlotte and that he goes to school, this might not be the quiz for you! The Prince might be just four-years-old, but he has already had a busy royal career! He has visited countries all over the world, has shaken hands with former President Barack Obama, and posed with his great-grandmother, the Queen, for her 90th birthday portrait. He is having an especially busy time at the moment since beginning primary school, and his dad, Prince William, recently joked about his son not realising that he had to go to school every day. Chatting to a fellow parent during a visit to Milton Keynes, William said: "I just dropped George off and he didn't want to go."

In fact, as the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, little George is third-in-line to the throne and will be King someday, but just how much do we know about the youngster?