Prince George has a new sporty hobby - find out what it is! The young royal is a huge fan of sports

His whole family come from a dynasty of sporty royals, so it's no wonder Prince George shares the same passion. During the royal tour of Sweden and Norway, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her four-year-old son has started skiing. On Friday, Kate and William paid a visit to the Holmenkollen ski jump, where the expectant mother explained how her son took up the sport last year. When George was two, the royal couple enjoyed a trip to the French Alps, where they stayed in the pretty Alpine village of Courchevel.

The royal family in the French Alps in 2016

It's known that the third-in-line to the British throne is also a huge tennis fan, taking after his mum on the tennis courts by playing at his family's home at Anmer Hall. Kate, an avid tennis fan, previously told retired player Greg Rusedski: "[George's] got a racket and he enjoys playing tennis." Kate, 36, recently revealed that George is learning how to play, but at his age, admitted he just "wants to whack a ball".

Prince George and Princess Charlotte: how to steal their style

Loading the player...

During a visit to the Lawn Tennis Association, Kate took part in drills with children and spoke to tennis coaches and players including Johanna Konta, Britain's No.1 tennis player. Kate asked LTA coach Sam Richardson for advice. He later revealed: "She says with George just being four he wants to whack a ball, so she was asking what sort of stuff should she be doing. They will struggle at that age to hit a ball. She said he's interested in it, but more in whacking the ball."

READ: How Sweden has inspired Prince William and Kate's parenting