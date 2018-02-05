Loading the player...

The Duchess of Cambridge has shown her caring side in a new video recorded for one of her patronages, Place2Be. In the clip, Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, encourages children to be comfortable in their own skin, and urges adults to help young people be the best version of themselves. The Duchess has long been a champion of children's mental health, and this video was recorded in support of Children's Mental Health Week, which kicked off on Monday.

"Childhood is an incredibly important moment in our lives," said Kate. "It is the time when we explore our personalities, discover the potential that lies within us and learn how to be ourselves. Our experience of the world at this early stage helps to shape who we become as adults, how we begin to feel comfortable in our own skin."

She continued: "Some children will be facing tougher challenges than others, but I firmly believe that while we cannot change their circumstances, we can ensure that every child is given the best possible support to ensure they fulfil their true potential. This is best achieved when we, the adults in their lives, work together to give children the emotional strength they need to face their futures and thrive.

"Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents, we each have a role to play. When we are open and honest with each other about the challenges we face, we can work together to ensure the children in our care have the chance to become the best version of themselves."

The pregnant Duchess filmed the video during her visit to Reach Academy Feltham in west London last month. During the school visit, Kate, who has been a patron of Place2Be since 2013, spoke to pupils, parents and teachers about the impact of the children's scheme, which tries to spot potential problems early on and give support in familiar surroundings.

Two Year 11 pupils Lauren and Sophia, mum of two Mandy and principal Ed Vainker also starred in the video. Lauren and Sophia have benefited from Place2Be's one-to-one support; according to the charity, low self-esteem affects more than eight in ten pupils who are on the programme.