Alicia Vikander reveals what she and Prince William spoke about at gala

Hollywood royalty met British royalty when Alicia Vikander was introduced to Prince William last week. The pair got talking at a black-tie gala dinner in Stockholm during Prince William and Kate's official visit to Sweden. Alicia, 29, revealed that she struck up a conversation with the future King, saying: "Well, I've seen The Crown. It was actually the first thing my friend and I started talking about with William. Apparently he's a Game of Thrones fan, I was told."

The Danish Girl actress, who was seated between William and Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, admitted that she was far too nervous to even sip her water. "I was sitting there looking around me," Alicia told Norwegian talkshow host Fredrik Skavlan. "I guessed that you were supposed to wait, but I was very hungry. Normally if you're more than ten people you're allowed to start eating, but nobody else did so I held back. I didn't even have a sip of water because I thought 'No, I'll just wait'."

Alicia opened up about her royal encounter to Norwegian talkshow host Fredrik Skavlan

Meanwhile, William's wife Kate was seated next to Mamma Mia! actor Stellan Skarsgård. Other representatives of Sweden's culture and business worlds, and high-ranking members of the government were also in attendance.

The sit-down dinner took place at the British Ambassador's residence last Tuesday. Kate, 36, made a style statement in a mustard floral print Erdem silk gown, which skimmed her baby bump. The Duke and Duchess were joined by Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel. Guests enjoyed tucking into a meal of smoked salmon with quail egg, followed by guinea fowl with stir-fried vegetables and mashed potatoes. For dessert, they enjoyed blackberry soufflé with chocolate ganache, before a selection of British cheese.

Kate was seated next to the left of Mamma Mia! actor Stellan Skarsgård

Following their visit to Sweden, William and Kate spent two days in Norway where they were hosted by the Norwegian royal family. The couple enjoyed a lunch and dinner at the royal palace, met stars and producers of TV series Skam, and also visited a ski jump where they watched the Norwegian national team take part in training sessions.