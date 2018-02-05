The one gift Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want from their wedding guests Prince William and Kate also set up a wedding fund in 2011

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both participate in extraordinary charity work, so it is no surprise that the selfless couple are expected to set up a wedding fund, which requests that guests make a charitable donation instead of bringing lavish gifts. According to the Mail Online, a source has explained that Harry "doesn't want guests spending lots of time buying him extravagant presents, but he does want them to support his charity work".

Harry is likely to follow in his brother's footsteps; Prince William and his then-fiancée Kate Middleton set up a 'Royal Wedding Charitable Gift Fund' which raised £1 million for 26 charities for their wedding in 2011. They chose "little-known charities without existing royal patronage," Clarence House announced in a statement.

Harry and Meghan will undoubtedly do the same, choosing a number of great causes close to their hearts. The generous decision reflects the couple's charitable work, both past and present. Before her engagement to the Prince, Meghan was formerly a Global Ambassador for World Vision and an advocate for the United Nations, whilst Harry is a patron of a number of charities including his own Royal Foundation, which he set up alongside his brother and sister-in-law, Kate.

The foundation carries out extensive work with other organisations, campaigning for mental health awareness and wildlife protection amongst other causes. Meghan will join the foundation as its fourth patron when she officially becomes a member of the royal family in May, and will likely choose her own causes to champion.

Harry, fifth-in-line to the throne, also founded the Invictus Games, a sporting event for injured servicemen and women, as well as carrying out extensive charity work in Botwsana, a country that has played a special role in his relationship with Meghan. Harry whisked his bride-to-be off to Botswana after only two dates, referring to the trip as a "huge leap" in their engagement interview. Harry also sourced a diamond from Botswana for Meghan's engagement ring.

Around 800 guests are expected to receive invites to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, a significantly shorter guest list than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's nuptials, which were attended by 1,900 guests.

