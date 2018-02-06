Sarah Ferguson will be invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding will take place in Windsor on 19 May

Sarah Ferguson will be invited to Prince Harry's wedding, according to a new report. It was initially believed that Prince Andrew's ex-wife, would be left off the guest list - just as she was at Prince William and Kate's wedding in April 2011.

But according to MailOnline, Harry insisted his aunt should attend his big day in a bid to heal "broken family ties". A royal source told the publication: "Harry has nailed his colours to the mast on this. He wants his aunt there - and she will be."

It's been previously reported that Prince Philip has a frosty relationship with Sarah, 58, and is said to struggle to even be in the same room as the Duchess. Sarah was married to Prince Andrew – the Queen and Philip's second son – from July 1986 until their separation announcement in March 1992; they were officially divorced in May 1996. The former couple share two children, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Although Harry and Meghan's wedding - which will take place in Windsor on 19 May - is not state occasion, it is still a high-profile event, which will be attended by senior members of the royal family.

After William and Kate's nuptials, Sarah - who was herself married at Westminster Abbey - admitted she was hurt by the exclusion. "It was so difficult. Because I wanted to be there with my girls… and to be getting them dressed and to go as a family," she said. "And it was also hard because the last bride up that aisle was me." Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace recently announced the news that Andrew and Sarah's youngest daughter Eugenie, 27, and her long-term partner Jack, 31, are engaged. The couple will marry in the autumn at St George's Chapel in Windsor – five months after Harry and Meghan's wedding.

