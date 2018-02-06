Meet the stars who will play Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Lifetime's new movie The film is slated for a spring release

Lifetime has found its Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! The US channel has cast Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley to play the engaged couple. Both are relative newcomers; Murray most recently starred in ITV's Victoria, and also took on the role of PC Jason Denny in The Loch last year. Parisa, meanwhile, is an American-Jamaican actress best known for her role as Reva Connors in Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. The 41-year-old has also starred in NBC drama Midnight, Texas. Parisa took to Instagram to write: "Psyched we can finally share! So happy to be doing this project w/ #MurrayFraser (we gotta get this dude on IG asap!) and @lifetimetv!"

Filming for Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story will start later this week in Vancouver and Los Angeles. The movie is slated for a spring release, to coincide with the royal wedding on 19 May. The film will follow the royal relationship from the first day the couple met and will look at the media attention surrounding their engagement, which was announced in November.

Parisa Fitz-Henley will play Meghan

The Royals director Menhaj Huda is signed on to direct, while Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss are executive producers. Speaking about directing, Menhaj tweeted in January: "Harry & #MeghanMarkle TV Movie @lifetimetv - So excited to be helming such an inspirational love story of our time."

This isn't the first time Lifetime have based a film on the royal family; William & Kate: The Movie, was released just a few days after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal wedding in 2011. Now it's Harry's turn to walk down the aisle, some six months after announcing his engagement to Meghan.

Murray Fraser has been cast as Prince Harry

Clarence House releasing a statement last November that read: "His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."

