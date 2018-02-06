Kate's pregnancies compared: see her baby bumps through the years The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Prince George in 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte in 2015

As the Duchess of Cambridge prepares to welcome her third baby, royal watchers have been looking back at her pregnancy and reliving the excitement of her first two, when she was expecting Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duchess, who is due in April, always manages to flash her mega-watt smile when out and about on an engagement – while also showing off her elegant maternity style.

Like all her pregnancies, Kate began her first trimester with a bout of severe morning sickness. She had to prematurely announce each pregnancy before the 12-week mark because she was too ill to attend engagements. But Kate was back on fighting form each time, sporting a healthy pregnancy glow – and her signature Chelsea blow-dry – as she made her first post-announcement appearances.

When she was expecting Prince George, Kate first started showing in February 2013, when she was around four months pregnant. Again, the same excitement was felt when she was carrying Princess Charlotte, choosing to debut her tiny bump in November 2014, wearing a black Diane von Furstenberg lace dress – a maternity look she has since recycled.

Kate has never let her changing figure stop her from looking oh-so elegant on the red carpet. She has dressed her growing bump in a range of stunning cocktail dresses and black-tie gowns. Most recently in her third pregnancy, the Duchess looked exquisite in an ice blue bejewelled Jenny Packham gown, with fans comparing her to Frozen's Elsa.

The British label seems to be Kate's go-to designer for red carpet affairs; when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte in 2014, she recycled a teal chiffon Jenny Packham dress for a gala dinner in New York.

In later stages of her pregnancy, the Duchess has opted for more loose clothing, favouring dress coats that emphasise her protruding bump. She looked particularly radiant when pregnant with Prince George, wearing a pink Alexander McQueen coat in June 2013, just one month before she gave birth.

She also stood out from the crowds in December 2014 during her tour of New York, opting for a bright pink coat. Most recently, Kate has showcased a new wardrobe, wearing a range of winter coats from a red and white houndstooth coat to a blue funnel necked coat by Catherine Walker. We can't wait to meet the new royal baby!

