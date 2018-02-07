Sweden's Princess Estelle, 5, steals the show in new generational portrait The image was shared to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Bernadotte's dynasty on the Swedish throne

The future of Sweden's monarchy came together for a new generational portrait. King Carl XVI Gustaf and his daughter Princess Victoria — the heir apparent to the Swedish throne — posed for the regal photo released on Monday, 5 February. Princess Estelle, five, who is second in line to the throne, joined her mother and grandfather in the image that was shared to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Bernadotte's dynasty on the Swedish throne.

The monarch and future Queens coordinated in blue for the family portrait. The image was taken on 10 December amidst the 2017 Noble Prize Award ceremony festivities in Stockholm. Crown Princess Victoria stunned in a powder blue gown by Jennifer Blom. The mum-of-two’s frock paired perfectly with Princess Margaretha's Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara, which features turquoise stones.

The Swedish King and future Queens came together for a generational portrait Photo: Thron Ullberg, Royal Court, Sweden

Meanwhile, Princess Estelle looked adorable matching her mum in a sky blue dress that featured a Peter Pan collar. Prince Oscar's older sister completed her look with a bow, frilly socks and Mary Jane flats. King Carl, 71, and his heir, 40, also posed for a father-daughter portrait together sans Estelle.

RELATED: Prince William and Kate bond with Princess Estelle

Last year, Victoria opened up about how she is preparing her little girl for her future royal role by discussing her official travels with Estelle. "I think my parents made it very good and educational," Prince Daniel's wife said. "They started very often from their travels and their visits in order to speak about Sweden and also in order to speak about the weight to lead forward with Sweden, Swedish valuations, Swedish research and technology. In this way, it becomes, of course, a natural attitude to what the role of such means but also what you are able to assist with."

Victoria and her father posed for a picture together to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Bernadotte's dynasty on the Swedish throne Photo: Thron Ullberg, Royal Court, Sweden

While visiting Japan, the Crown Princess admitted, "Estelle knows that I'm here and [am talking about] fishing, and then we talk about Japan, fisheries, nature and ecology and how things fit together. She is five-years-old, but she's not too young," adding, "On the contrary, she was very interested and receptive. I think we have an obligation as parents and adults to stimulate curiosity."

MORE: Princess Estelle 'cooks' for mum Princess Victoria: watch the funny video