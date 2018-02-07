The Queen spotted at Norfolk train station to return to London The monarch has spent the past six weeks at Sandringham

The Queen has returned to London following an extended six-week Christmas break in Norfolk. Her Majesty was spotted boarding a train at King's Lynn railway station, bound for the capital, on Wednesday morning. The royal, who was pictured without her husband Prince Philip, was escorted by station staff and personal protection officers.

The 91-year-old monarch will return to Buckingham Palace, having spent the Christmas period at her official country residence, Sandringham House. She and Prince Philip travelled to Norfolk on 21 December, boarding their usual 10:44am service from King's Cross station. The couple celebrated Christmas and New Year at home, with other senior members of the royal family including Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and his new fiancée Meghan Markle, who experienced her first Christmas at Sandringham.

The Queen has kept a relatively low profile over the winter break, stepping out only on a handful of occasions, mainly to attend church. Her Majesty is a regular at her local place of worship, St Mary Magdalene, which is located on her Sandringham Estate.

In mid-January, she also attended a meeting of the Sandringham Women's Institute in her role as president. Then in February, she paid a visit to the operating base of Britain's new stealth fighter jets. Speaking about her visit, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "I'm delighted The Queen has seen what the future holds for the Royal Air Force, particularly as we celebrate a rich 100-year history of brave men and women protecting our skies."

Her return to London comes just one day after the Queen marked her father King George VI's death anniversary. As she does most years, the monarch does not carry out any official engagements on 6 February and instead spends the date quietly at Sandringham, in reflection.