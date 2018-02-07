Have you been pronouncing Princess Eugenie's name wrong all this time? The Queen's granddaughter has said that she is "used to every pronunciation" when it comes to her name

It turns out we have all been saying Princess Eugenie's name wrong. If you have been saying "You-Janie" or "You-Jee-nie" up until now, then listen up! The Queen's granddaughter – who recently announced her engagement to Jack Brooksbank – has revealed that over the years, she has heard her fair share of mispronunciations when it comes to her name, but that the correct way to say it is "YOO-junnee". Talking to The Sun, the 27-year-old revealed that her mum, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, had a genius way of explaining her daughter's name throughout her childhood. She said: "Whenever we used to meet foreign people who were struggling with it, my mum and I would help them by saying, 'It's like Use Your Knees.'" However, the laid-back royal doesn't seem to mind, adding: "But whatever. I am now used to every pronunciation."

Princess Eugenie has revealed that mum Sarah Ferguson helped people pronounce her name correctly

Earlier in the month, Princess Eugenie and her husband-to-be announced that their wedding will take place on Friday 12 October 2018. The royal family's official Twitter account shared the news, with a message that read: "The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018. As previously announced, the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle." Eugenie's wedding will take place five months after cousin Prince Harry's, who is set to wed former Suits actress Meghan Markle at the same venue on 19 May.

Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank are set to get married on 12 October

In January, Eugenie and Jack spoke about their idyllic engagement while talking on The One Show. Eugenie opened up about how Jack proposed, telling presenter Matt Baker: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said 'this is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."

