What to expect from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pre-wedding parties The couple are marrying in Windsor on the 19 May

For most of us, stag and hen parties have a tried-and-true formula – some food, some games, a little too much to drink and a few late-night shenanigans. But when you're Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and your wedding is the biggest event of the year, the formula has to change quite a bit, Tatler has explained. As senior royal and royal-to-be, the pair must maintain their squeaky clean images, but that doesn't mean they don't get to enjoy a stag and hen do. To chart the events’ most likely courses, we look to past examples within the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan aren't likely to know the details of their fetes. The element of surprise at a stag and hen party is sacred, no matter your title. According to Tatler, Princess Victoria of Sweden was given the shock of her life when her gal pals arranged to have her kidnapped from a family dinner by masked men who stole her away for a night of partying and a yacht vacation.

Another non-negotiable? Delicious eats! At Pippa Middleton's pre-wedding party last year, her closest pals were served a lavish four-course meal orchestrated by avant-garde chef Heston Blumenthal. And, of course, good food goes hand-in-hand with quality drinks! Champagne is a popular libation for the upper class, so Meghan can look forward to the finest bubbly if she so chooses. On her hen do, Princess Sofia of Sweden was spotted by Swedish press, flute in hand, hanging in a hot tub in a luxe country house outside of Stockholm. Meghan is a self-proclaimed foodie who often cooks her own meals, but on this special occasion we bet she'll want to dine at one of the world's top restaurants - or enjoy a private dinner at the home of a close friend, like her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge did.

When it comes to Prince Harry, who has settled down considerably since his younger years, anything is possible! A wild last hurrah with costumes – his mom Princess Diana famously dressed as a policewoman at sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson's bachelorette, where they crashed Prince Andrew’s stag - or perhaps he'll keep it low-key like his brother Prince William (the details of his weekend at a stunning country home are among the best-kept royal secrets!).

Or maybe Harry will take tips from his grandfather Prince Philip, who dined to the nines with his chums as part of his drinking crew the 'Thursday club.' Of one thing we're certain – cameras will be absolutely off limits, as the 33-year-old has been burned by unwanted lenses before. Cell phones may even be rounded up to ensure the impossibility of a leak.

The two lovebirds have a huge roster of royal and celebrity friends, some of whom will be lucky enough to receive an invitation to their respective parties. Given Meghan's close relationship with A-listers like Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra, her bachelorette weekend is bound to boast some star quality. Harry also has a number of Hollywood friends, like singer James Blunt - who joined the royal at his Invictus Games two years ago in Florida. Maybe even David Beckham will be a good sport and make an appearance? Regardless of who's fortunate enough to be invited, the celebrations promise to be the perfect last hurrahs ahead of Harry and Meghan’s televised wedding on 19 May at Windsor Castle.