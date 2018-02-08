Loading the player...

Find out why Prince William and Professor Green spent the morning together The Duke and singer teamed up to surprise students on Thursday

Prince William and Professor Green put a big smile on a group of schoolchildren's faces on Thursday – and all for a very good cause! The Duke and the musician attended a school assembly for staff and 250 Year 10 pupils at Burlington Danes Academy, West London, to talk about cyberbullying and mental health, along with YouTube star Daniel Howell. Kensington Palace posted a photo from the morning on Twitter, showing the trio sitting on stools at the front of the school hall, surrounded by balloons printed with the words 'Stop, Speak, Support' – the digital code of conduct the Duke launched back in October. Royal fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one saying: "That's an interesting mix of people," while another said: "That's a surprise! Good day!"

Prince William, Professor Green and YouTube star Daniel Howell spoke about cyberbullying at a school assembly

The school was holding a special event at midday to mark Children's Mental Health Week, and the trio took part in a discussion about how cyberbullying effects young people's mental health. William and Professor Green are huge advocates of supporting mental health, with William launching the Royal Foundation's charity Heads Together in 2016, along with brother Prince Harry and wife Duchess of Cambridge. Professor Green, meanwhile, previously joined the royal trio at a Heads Together conference last year, in which he opened up about his struggles with anxiety.

The rapper said: "I've always had anxiety. Before I knew it was anxiety I used to tell my nan that I had a bellyache. Later in life my dad took his own life and so did his brother. I know a lot of people who have suffered a hell of a lot due to mental health issues so it's something that means a hell of a lot to me.

"We see being sad or being scared as a vulnerability but there's a real strength to be taken from being honest about how you feel. People think that being hard is being strong and it's quite often the opposite. The image of masculinity is one of being hard but being hard and being strong are two completely different things. That's what I want to get across to people. The conversation that I had with William we were saying the same things to each other about how there is that common misconception between being hard and being strong and they are two completely different things."

