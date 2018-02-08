What to expect from Meghan Markle's christening and confirmation before the royal wedding The former actress will likely be christened and confirmed on the same day

Meghan Markle has a long list of things to do before her wedding, including getting baptised! The former actress will be both christened and confirmed in the Church of England ahead of her religious wedding to Prince Harry in May. She can choose to be fully immersed in water in a special pool at her christening, or opt for a small trickle of water being poured on her head at a font; the latter is more likely.

The baptism and confirmation will likely take place in private, perhaps on the same day. When Kate was preparing to marry Prince William in April 2011, she was confirmed shortly before her wedding in a secret service at the chapel royal, in front of William and her family.

There are just 100 days to go before the next royal wedding and Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, will be busy putting their plans in place. The invitations are likely to be dispatched at the beginning of March, some ten weeks before the big day. The couple are expected to fill out all 800 seats of their venue, St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Royal watchers may also be given a glimpse of Harry and Meghan's invites. Traditionally, the palace releases photos of a couple's invitations as they are being prepared for postage at Buckingham Palace. In February 2011, fans were given a glimpse of Prince William and Kate's invites, some ten weeks before their wedding. Harry and Meghan are also expected to send out the same cream and gold invitations that have been used in past royal weddings. The template bears the Queen's insignia and starts with the inscription: "The Lord Chamberlain is commanded by The Queen to invite…" The dress code of uniform, morning coat or lounge suit is also included.

Meanwhile, Meghan will be scheduling the all-important dress fittings before the big day. She reportedly had her first fitting at Kensington Palace in January, when she flew over her close friend and former stylist, Jessica Mulroney, from Canada to London to help her decide which gown to wear. Following the fitting, Jessica reportedly stayed at the palace for four nights, where she helped Meghan pick out other outfits for future engagements.