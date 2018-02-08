Prince William and Kate to enjoy half term break with Prince George and Princess Charlotte The royal youngsters break up for half term this week

Prince William and Kate have cleared their diaries and are getting ready to spend the February half term break with their young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The couple recently returned from a jam-packed four-day tour of Sweden and Norway, and are no doubt looking forward to spending time with their brood.

George, who attends Thomas's Battersea school, is breaking up for half term this week as is his younger sister Charlotte, who is a pupil at Willcocks Nursery School. To coincide with their children's holiday, William and Kate have not planned any royal engagements or outings for the coming week. Their next appearance will be at the BAFTAs on Sunday 18 February.

The Cambridges have previously spent their winter break in the French Alps

The Duke and Duchess have previously used their winter break to take their children skiing. In March 2016, the Cambridges spent a few days in the French Alps for the children's first ski holiday. It was the first time George, who was two, and Charlotte, who was ten-months-old, had played in the snow. William, Kate and their children posed for adorable winter portraits taken by just one photographer who had been invited on the trip – Press Association's John Stillwell.

Prince George has started skiing!

"This was their first holiday as a family of four and the first time either of the children had played in the snow," a royal spokesperson said at the time. "It was a very special and fun short holiday for the family, and they are grateful that John Stillwell was able to capture the moment so well."

Loading the player...

While William and Kate will enjoy a break from royal duties, Prince Harry, in comparison, has a busy week ahead of him. This weekend he will attend two Six Nations rugby matches in his role as patron of the Rugby Football Union. Next Tuesday, the Prince and his fiancée Meghan Markle will spend the day in Edinburgh carrying out engagements and meeting well-wishers, as Meghan continues to tour the UK ahead of their wedding.

The couple will likely spend Valentine's Day in private, but on Thursday 15 February, Harry will be out and about in Brent, north London to support a children's sports and healthy eating campaign. The following day on Friday, sporty Harry will attend the England rugby team open training session at Twickenham.