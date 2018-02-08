All the details on Prince William and Kate's glitzy BAFTAs outing The royal couple will attend the star-studded ceremony, held at the Royal Albert Hall

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will once again be attending the BAFTAs later in the month. The royal couple will meet representatives and sit down to watch the star-studded ceremony, which takes place on Sunday 18 February at the Royal Albert Hall. Prince William will also present the Fellowship award – the ceremony's highest accolade - to actor Sir Ridley Scott. Last year's Fellowship winner Joanna Lumley, meanwhile, will be presenting the ceremony, taking over from host Stephen Fry. All eyes, as ever, will be on Kate's outfit as she graces the red carpet to enjoy a night celebrating the best in the world of film and television.

Last year, the 36-year-old turned heads in a bespoke black tier gown by Alexander McQueen, which was adorned with white flowers, accessorising with diamond drop earrings and leg-lengthening heels. Meanwhile, husband William - who has served as president of BAFTA since 2010 - looked dapper in a black tuxedo. The pair have also supported BAFTA's charitable activities by attending events across the charity’s learning programmes, including Young Game Designers and BAFTA Kids events.

Prince William and Kate at last year's BAFTAs

It was announced last year that Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna had been appointed as the new BAFTA host – and the first female host since Mariella Frostrup. Opening up about her new role, the star revealed that it didn’t take her long to say yes when she was asked. "Honestly, how exciting is this? It's just so unbelievably thrilling. Who thought I'd turn into Stephen Fry? I want to thank Bafta so much for asking me to do this. I said yes indecently quickly," she said.

RELATED: BAFTA awards menu revealed

Joanna Lumley will be hosting this year's award ceremony

Big names competing for an award at this year's ceremony include Hugh Grant, who has been nominated for his role in Paddington 2, in which he plays the antagonist, a has-been actor who dons several different disguises for his nefarious plot. Hugh is up against Christopher Plummer for his role in All the Money in the World, Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project and Woody Harrelson in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Other categories include leading actor, leading actress, best film and costume design.

RELATED: Prince William and Kate to enjoy half term break with Prince George and Princess Charlotte