Prince William gives moving speech at Kensington Palace awards ceremony

Prince William supported another cause close to his heart at Kensington Palace on Thursday evening. The father-of-two hosted the third annual Centrepoint Awards at his royal residence to reward those who are working to end homelessness, just hours after tackling the topics of cyberbullying and mental health during a surprise appearance at a school in west London.

The Duke is a Patron of the charity, and gave a moving speech at the end of the ceremony in which he shared his frustration about the numbers of people who were still forced to live on the streets. "The courage these young people have shown in spite of the most difficult of circumstances is an example to us all. What they have achieved – jobs, university, independence – is a testament not only to their strength of character but also to the dedication of Centrepoint’s team," William said.

"However, for me, tonight is one of sharply contrasting emotions. Soon Centrepoint will be 50 years old. I feel immense pride in all Centrepoint has accomplished in that time, but with it, disappointment and frustration – frustration that in one of the most prosperous countries in the world homelessness is still putting the lives and futures of our young people at risk."

William has been a patron of Centrepoint since 2005, following in the footsteps of his late mother Princess Diana. His cousin, Lady Kitty Spencer, is also an ambassador for the charity.

The Duke's charity event comes just hours after he joined forces with Professor Green to attend a school assembly for staff and 250 Year 10 pupils at Burlington Danes Academy, West London, to talk about cyberbullying and mental health, along with YouTube star Daniel Howell. Kensington Palace posted a photo from the morning on Twitter, showing the trio sitting on stools at the front of the school hall, surrounded by balloons printed with the words 'Stop, Speak, Support' – the digital code of conduct the Duke launched back in October. Royal fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one saying: "That's an interesting mix of people," while another said: "That's a surprise! Good day!"