Prince William jokes about expecting twins with wife Kate The couple are expecting their third child in April

Prince William has jokingly admitted that he wouldn't be able to cope if he and his wife Kate had twins. The Prince was attending the Centrepoint Awards at Kensington Palace on Thursday, when he opened up about his expanding brood. Speaking to Raymond Stoner, boss of Anston Properties, William said: "Our third child is due in April, I'm getting as much sleep as I can."

Mr Stoner suggested he could save time by having twins, to which William replied: "Twins? I think my mental health would be tested with twins." The future King also told another supporter at the awards ceremony: "Two is fine, I don't know how I'm going to cope with three, I'm going to be permanently tired."

William, 35, was hosting the annual event in his role as patron of Centrepoint, a homelessness charity that Princess Diana supported. He gave a moving speech at the end of the ceremony in which he shared his frustration about the number of people who are still forced to live on the streets. "The courage these young people have shown in spite of the most difficult of circumstances is an example to us all. What they have achieved – jobs, university, independence – is a testament not only to their strength of character but also to the dedication of Centrepoint's team," William said.

He continued: "However, for me, tonight is one of sharply contrasting emotions. Soon Centrepoint will be 50 years old. I feel immense pride in all Centrepoint has accomplished in that time, but with it, disappointment and frustration – frustration that in one of the most prosperous countries in the world homelessness is still putting the lives and futures of our young people at risk."

William is set to enjoy a brief break from royal duties next week. He and his wife Kate have cleared their diaries to coincide with their children's half-term break. Prince George, who attends Thomas's Battersea school, is breaking up for half term this week as is his younger sister Charlotte, who is a pupil at Willcocks Nursery School. Their parents have not planned any royal engagements or outings for the coming week, leaving them to enjoy the next few days in private; William and Kate's next appearance will be at the BAFTAs on Sunday 18 February.