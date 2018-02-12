See inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding venue at Windsor The ceremony will take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, followed by a reception at St George's Hall

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding is set to be a truly spectacular affair. Photos of the couple's venue have been shared online, showing the stunning interior of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The ceremony will take place at noon on Saturday 19 May, conducted by The Rt Revd, David Conner and officiated by The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury.

The chapel has a capacity of around 800 guests, and Harry and Meghan are expected to fill every seat with their family and friends, plus other guests including government officials, dignitaries and members of European royal families. New photos show the seating plan as well as the altar where Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, will say "I do".

Harry and Meghan will say "I do" at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

After the religious ceremony, well wishers will be able to catch the first glimpse of Harry and Meghan as they exit the chapel and pose on the steps. The newlyweds will then undertake a carriage procession from St George's Chapel, travelling down Castle Hill and processing along the High Street and through Windsor Town, returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk. The pair said they hope that the journey will allow for more people to come together around the town to enjoy their special day.

The stunning interior of the chapel

The first reception will be held in the splendour of St George's Hall, where Harry and Meghan will be able to toast their union with all 800 guests. Later that evening, Prince Charles will host a more intimate, private reception for the newlyweds and their close family and friends.

The reception will be held at St George's Hall in Windsor

It's no wonder that Harry and Meghan have chosen to marry at St George's Chapel. Harry was christened there in 1984, and the venue has hosted many a royal wedding before. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall married there in 2005, as did the Queen's eldest grandchild, Peter Phillips, and his bride Autumn Kelly in 2008. Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie is also due to marry her fiancé Jack Brooksbank at St George's in mid-October.

