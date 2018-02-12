Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal plans for carriage procession on wedding day The royal couple are due to get married on 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Marke's upcoming spring wedding has delighted royal fans around the world, and now newly released details on their big day have been revealed in a statement via Kensington Palace. Harry and Meghan have confirmed that their wedding service will begin at 12:00 at St George's Chapel, with The Rt Revd, David Conner, conducting the service. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple make their marriage vows.

Following their vows at 13:00, royal onlookers will get the chance to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds as they undertake a carriage procession along a route from St George's Chapel, leaving Windsor Castle via Castle Hill and processing along the High Street and through Windsor Town, returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk. The pair said that they hope that the journey will allow for more people to come together around the town to enjoy their special day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released new wedding details

The reception will take place at St George's Hall, which will see Harry and Meghan's wedding guests attend, while later in the evening, Prince Charles will host a private evening reception for the pair and their close circle of friends and family members. As well as all key members of the royal family, including Harry's aunt Sarah Ferguson, celebrity guests expected to attend include Serena Williams – a close friend of the bride-to-be, David Beckham – who also attended Prince William's ceremony back in 2011, and James Blunt – who first met Harry while serving in the military.

The couple are expected to set up a wedding fund for guests to donate money to charity instead of bringing lavish gifts. According to the Mail Online, a source has explained that Harry "doesn't want guests spending lots of time buying him extravagant presents, but he does want them to support his charity work". Last month, it was reported that Meghan will break royal tradition by giving a speech at their wedding. The Sunday Times reported that the former actress will deliver an "affectionate" toast to thank her new husband, the Queen and her friends and family. Meghan may even dare to make a couple of jokes, the report added.

