Princess Madeleine of Sweden is a fan of these hit TV shows – do you watch the same ones?

Princess Madeleine of Sweden''s husband, Christopher O'Neill, has opened up about his wife in an exclusive interview with the Swedish men's fashion magazine, King. The 43-year-old American-British financier spoke candidly about the couple's lives together, while also revealing Madeleine's favourite TV shows. According to Chris, the mother-of-two is a huge fan of The Crown, a Netflix show which follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the beginning of her reign. He also revealed that Madeleine enjoys Suits, the show which made future British royal Meghan Markle's name. Speaking about their lives together, Chris told the magazine: "I've met the woman of my life, the woman I love. But it is clear that it has its challenging sides to be married to a princess. Of course, it has complicated my life, for obvious reasons… I have no desire to achieve any kind of fame, nor have any benefits of it in my professional life. It happens that I'm mad about Madeleine. But in the end, you learn to live with it."

Princess Madeleine is a fan of The Crown and Suits

Speaking about the press scrutiny into the Swedish royal family, he continued: "It happens that I read in the media and react to insinuations that she does not really work as Princess of Sweden, and I get upset on her behalf. She sometimes chooses not to use her princess title in what she does, which means that much of her work can happen behind the scenes, which in turn means that the press rarely draws attention to it. And why should they? She has made an effort just to avoid it."

