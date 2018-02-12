Danish royals out in full force to visit seriously ill Prince Henrik in hospital The 83-year-old royal has been seriously ill for two weeks

Prince Henrik of Denmark has received more visitors in hospital after his condition sadly worsened. Queen Margrethe II's husband is being treated at the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, and over the weekend, his family were out in full force to be at his bedside. The couple's eldest son Crown Prince Frederik was forced to cut short his stay in South Korea, where he was attending the Winter Olympics as an International Olympic Committee member, to return home to be with his father. He was pictured visiting the hospital with his wife Crown Princess Mary and their children Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, ten, and seven-year-old twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

Henrik and Margrethe's younger son Prince Joachim was also spotted paying a visit. On Friday, Joachim was accompanied by his two sons from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg – Prince Nikolai, 18, and Prince Felix, 15. His wife Princess Marie was also pictured at the hospital with six-year-old Princess Athena over the weekend.

Crown Prince Frederik, Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent arrive at hospital

Henrik's wife Queen Margrethe has made several visits to the hospital in recent weeks. The 77-year-old monarch cancelled her engagement at Sankt Lukas Hospice in Copenhagen on Monday in order to visit her ailing husband. Local publication BT reports that the queen visited alone and stayed for about half an hour.

Prince Henrik diagnosed with dementia

Princess Marie and Prince Joachim with their daughter Princess Athena

Henrik's siblings have also flewn over from France to be at his bedside. His younger sister Catherine de Monpezat, a nun from Toulouse, arrived in Denmark on Sunday. "She has arrived in Denmark. I can confirm that the prince's sister has visited him," Lene Balleby, communications director at the Danish royal palace, told BT.

Their brother Étienne de Monpezat, 75, is also on his way from France. "My sister has already visited him, and I expect myself to go to Denmark in a few hours. I'll be leaving soon," Étienne said on Monday morning. "We are obviously very concerned about his health and we hope he'll get better."

Queen Margrethe has been visiting her husband at hospital

Last Friday, the Danish royal palace announced that Henrik's condition has "unfortunately greatly worsened". The update came a week after the palace revealed that doctors had found a benign tumour in the prince's lung. Henrik was transferred from the lung surgery department to the infectious department for further treatment. Upon completion of his treatment, he was expected to return to Fredensborg Palace, where his wife Margrethe is in residence.

Crown Princess Mary and children visit Henrik in hospital