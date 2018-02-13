Meghan Markle's secret visit to Grenfell Tower fire victims revealed The bride-to-be has reportedly made two trips to meet survivors

Meghan Markle has secretly been making visits to Grenfell Tower victims, it has been revealed. While Prince Harry is due to undertake several engagements on his own this week it seems his bride-to-be is also busy working, quietly making private visits to organisations to get to know the charity sector.

The 36-year-old former Suits star is said to have visited the Al Manaar community mosque, situated just minutes away from the Grenfell Tower site in North Kensington, West London, the Mirror has revealed. Meghan arrived without Harry on both occasions but guarded by a royal protection officer and one of the prince's aides.

Survivors of the tragedy, which saw 71 people die in the June 2017 blaze, have revealed how her visits "means so much" to the community. A leading Grenfell community member said: "Meghan's visits mean so much to us. She has a special place in our hearts."

A royal source added to the newspaper: "Ms Markle has regularly been making private visits to organisations as she gets to know the charity sector."

Meghan's actions have been compared to those made by Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, in the past. The Princess was known for making secret visits to several children and cancer charities and also supported HIV and Aids sufferers around the world as well as the many victims of landmines.

She also often left her home, Kensington Palace, in the middle of the night to speak to homeless people nearby and visit them in shelter.