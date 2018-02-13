Loading the player...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived to whoops and cheers as they made their first official visit to Scotland on Tuesday. The couple, who only have three months to go before their royal wedding, arrived in Edinburgh shortly after noon. They headed to the Esplanade in front of the iconic Edinburgh Castle, where they were given a ceremonious welcome by the Royal Marines Scotland Band.

Hundreds of well wishers had gathered on the Esplanade in the hope of catching a glimpse of the couple. Harry, 33, and 36-year-old Meghan showed their down-to-earth sides as they took part in a walkabout and greeted members of the public. Once inside the castle, the pair observed the firing of the One O'clock Gun.

Harry and Meghan's next engagement took them to Social Bite, a social business and café located in Edinburgh's New Town. The social enterprise, which has been visited by celebrities including George Clooney, distributes 100,000 items of food and hot drinks to homeless people each year, as well as employing staff who have experienced homelessness themselves. Their visit comes after it was revealed that Meghan has been quietly making private visits to Grenfell Tower fire victims and charitable organisations, to get to know the charity sector.

Later that day, Harry and Meghan visited the Palace of Holyroodhouse – the Queen's official residence in Scotland. The couple attended a reception to celebrate youth achievements, marking Scotland's Year of Young People 2018. The initiative celebrates the achievements of young people, strengthens their voice on social issues and creates new opportunities for them. Youth representatives from various charities and organisations that work with and for young people across the country were present. At the reception, Harry and Meghan learnt about the activities they have been involved in, and their hopes for the Year initiative.

