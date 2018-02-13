Prince Henrik of Denmark moved to palace to spend final days Prince Henrik of Denmark's condition "greatly worsened" after being admitted into hospital

Prince Henrik of Denmark has been transferred from Rigshospitalet to his home of Fredensborg Castle in Copenhagen, where the Danish palace have stated he will spend his final days, calling his condition "serious". The husband of Queen Margrethe II was taken to hospital due to a benign tumour, but was transferred from the lung surgery department to the infectious department for further treatment after his condition "greatly worsened". Translated from Danish, the royal statement about the prince's condition read: "His Royal Highness Prince Henrik has today been transferred from Rigshospitalet to Fredensborg Castle, where the prince wishes to stay in his last time. The condition of the prince remains serious."



Speaking to the Danish media, head of communication Lene Balleby said: "Here the prince can be surrounded by the family and stay in an environment that matters to him." His family have returned home to be at his side including his eldest son, Crown Prince Frederick, an International Olympic Committee member who returned from the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea to be at his dad's side. Prince Joachim and his sons Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix are also said to have visited Prince Henrik along with Princess Mary of Denmark, who took her two eldest children to visit their grandfather.



Henrik has been in and out of hospital for the past year after it was confirmed that he suffers from dementia. At the time, a palace statement read: "It is with deep regret that Her Majesty the Queen has asked the Lord Chamberlain to announce: following a longer course of investigation, and most recently, a series of examinations conducted during late summer, a team of specialists at Rigshospitalet has now concluded that His Royal Highness Prince Henrik suffers from dementia."

