Loading the player...

Meghan Markle talks 'fun' hen do plans ahead of royal wedding The former Suits actress said: 'It will be fun!'

Meghan Markle is getting ready to say goodbye to the single life! The former Suits star has revealed that her hen party has been planned, but she doesn't quite know what she's in for. During a walkabout in Edinburgh, Scotland with her fiancé Prince Harry on Tuesday, the bride-to-be spoke to wellwishers including Tom Martin, 30, and Francesca Short, 27, from London. "We asked them what they were doing for their stag and hen dos," said Tom. "Meghan said, 'I'm not sure – it's sorted but it will be fun.' Harry said he didn't know."

Francesca added: "They seem really nice, happy and relaxed. She seemed to take it all in her stride." Tom noted: "She was introducing herself with 'Hi, I'm Meghan' as if no-one knew who she was." The pair were standing next to Josefine Hess, 28, an au pair from Germany. "Harry said I was very clever for wearing a [bright] pink jacket. They were very confident together," she said.

Meghan said of her hen party: "I'm not sure – it's sorted but it will be fun"

Harry and Meghan spent around 25 minutes greeting the crowds who had waited outside Edinburgh Castle in the hope of catching a glimpse of the couple. Carolyn Chisholm, 43, from Airdrie, presented Meghan with some heart-shaped potato scones from the bakery she runs with her husband.

What is face yoga? The fitness beauty craze Meghan loves

"I just thought for Valentine's the scones were a wee gift of Scottishness," said Carolyn. Her mother Lynda Clark, 70, had the mildest complaint, however, as she noted: "She gave them to her aide, saying they were scones" – pronouncing the word to rhyme with 'gone'. Lynda added, "The correct pronunciation is 'scone,'" to rhyme with bone.

The couple also met regimental mascot Cruachan IV, a Shetland pony

Harry and Meghan started off their visit at the iconic castle, where they were given a ceremonious welcome by the Royal Marines Scotland Band. The couple also met one of the stars of the Scottish military – regimental mascot Cruachan IV, a Shetland pony. Harry gave Cruachan IV an affectionate pat while Meghan kept a slightly more cautious distance away. Cruachan IV's handler, Pony Major Mark Wilkinson, said: "They said he's a wee star, he knows he is on parade and is showing off. They said it was lovely to meet him."

GALLERY: The best photos from Harry and Meghan's visit

Later in the day, Harry and Meghan visited Social Bite, a social business and café located in Edinburgh's New Town. The social enterprise, which has been visited by celebrities including George Clooney, distributes 100,000 items of food and hot drinks to homeless people each year, as well as employing staff who have experienced homelessness themselves.

Meghan and Harry were undertaking their first official visit to Scotland together

Everything we know about Harry and Meghan's wedding so far

The couple rounded off their visit at the Palace of Holyroodhouse – the Queen's official residence in Scotland – where they attended a reception to celebrate youth achievements, marking Scotland's Year of Young People 2018.