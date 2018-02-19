Sophie Wessex's daughter Lady Louise Windsor in crutches after ski accident The Queen's 14-year-old granddaughter was on holiday in St Moritz

Lady Louise Windsor's fun was cut short after she suffered a nasty accident while skiing in Switzerland. The Queen's granddaughter was on holiday in St Moritz with her parents Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, but over the weekend Louise was pictured walking on crutches.

According to the Mail Online, the 14-year-old took a tumble and is believed to have fractured her left leg. Louise, who was enjoying the start of her half-term break in the upmarket Swiss town, was seen being assisted by resort staff as she navigated the icy paths.

The Wessex family were on holiday in Switzerland

Apart from their daughter's fall, Sophie and her husband Prince Edward looked to be having a great time on the slopes. The couple were pictured chatting and laughing on a ski lift in one photo, while another showed expert skier Sophie demonstrating her skills while wearing a navy jacket and white salopettes.

The Wessex family are back in the UK for the start of the children's school term. Sophie, 53, is also back on the royal circuit; on Monday evening, the Countess and the Duchess of Cambridge will host a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate and showcase a new fashion initiative. On behalf of the Queen, Kate and Sophie will host the event for the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange, an initiative which uses fashion as a common language and platform to help people understand the modern Commonwealth in a different way.

Sophie and her husband Prince Edward married in 1999 at St George's Chapel in Windsor – the same venue where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will say "I do" in May, as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October. Former PR guru Sophie welcomed their first child Louise in November 2003, followed by their son James in December 2007.