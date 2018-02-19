The Duchess of Cambridge reveals Prince George's favourite films - find out here Prince William and Kate were guests of honour at the BAFTAs on Sunday night

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed that Prince George and Prince William have been bonding over their love for films. During a post-BAFTAs ceremony meet and greet, Kate was overheard speaking to Lee Unkrich, the director of the award-winning Disney animation Coco, in which she detailed her four-year-old son passion for films - with his favourites including, Paddington and Coco. "They [kids] are just getting into films now, George is four-and-a-half," she said via MailOnline. "Paddington is definitely up there, and so is Coco now."

Duchess Kate has opened up about Prince William and Prince George's bond

The 36-year-old added: "It's great obviously because of William's interest in film, it's great to have that father-son thing." The comments come shortly after BAFTA President William, 35, revealed how much George enjoys watching Disney films. "He quite likes The Lion King," he revealed when attending a Paddington 2 event in October. "We've watched that a few times." The royal added: "We've watched Octonauts several times. He has watched some Lego movies as well, so he's watched a lot of things like that."

William and Kate, who are gearing up for the arrival of their third child in April, were guests of honour at the BAFTAs on Sunday evening. The expectant mother looked divine in a floor-length dark green gown by Jenny Packham, while William put on a handsome display in a tailored tux. On the night, William told the audience at the Royal Albert Hall that Sir Ridley Scott's films were amongst his own "personal favourites" as he presented the filmmaker with the Fellowship award.

The father-and-son duo love watching films together

"The recipient of this year's Fellowship - the highest honour the Academy can bestow - is a true cinema great," he said in his speech. "His films are amongst my own personal favourites. A director and producer whose work has engaged audiences for 40 years, and whose creativity continues to inspire the vital next generation of talent... please welcome to the stage, Sir Ridley Scott." Sir Ridley's films include classics such as Blade Runner, Alien and Gladiator.

