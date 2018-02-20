Prince Nikolai walks for Burberry ahead of grandfather's funeral Prince Nikolai, 18, is a budding model, and walked at the Burberry fashion show

Prince Nikolai put on a brave face while walking in the Burberry AW18 fashion show during London Fashion Week at the weekend, just a couple of days ahead his grandfather, Prince Henrik's, funeral, which took place on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Danish royal, who is the eldest son of Prince Joachim and Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, wore a long golden shirt and trench coat on the catwalk, which was accessorised with Burberry shoes and a red bag. Others models at the Burberry fashion show included Cara Delevingne, while Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell were among those in attendance.

Prince Nikolai at the Burberry show

However, the 18-year-old returned to Denmark for his grandfather's funeral on Tuesday, and attended the memorial service with his family. Prince Henrik had requested a private funeral before his death, meaning that no foreign members of state attended the ceremony. Instead, just friends and family attended the sad day. Former Bishop of the Copenhagen Cathedral and royal confessor Erik Normann Svendsen conducted the service at the Christiansborg Palace Church at Slotsholmen.

Prince Nikolai's grandfather Prince Henrik passed away on 13 February

Prince Henrik, who was the husband of Queen Margrethe II, passed away on 13 February after suffering from a pulmonary infection. The Danish Royal Court shared a statement confirming the sad news, which read: "His Royal Highness Prince Henrik quietly passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, February 13, at 23.18 at Fredensborg Palace. The prince was surrounded by her Majesty Queen and the two sons." Prince Henrik previously stated that he didn't want to be buried next to his wife. Speaking to the Danish magazine Se og Hør, he explained: "My wife has decided that she would like to be Queen, and I'm very pleased with that. But as a person, she must know that if a man and a woman are married, then they are equal. It's my wife and not me that can do anything about this matter. If she wants me buried with her, she has to make me King Consort. End of story - I couldn't care less."