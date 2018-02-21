Meghan Markle reveals surprising hidden talent in Edinburgh: watch the video Prince Harry's fiancée delighted onlookers during their recent visit to Scotland

Meghan Markle's charm and warmth has won over crowds as she tours the country with fiancé Prince Harry ahead of their royal wedding in May. And during the couple's recent visit to Edinburgh, the American actress seriously impressed onlookers as she spoke with a couple from the Philippines, who were celebrating their anniversary. After congratulating the excited pair, Meghan used the Filipino phrase 'salamat po', which means 'thank you' in Tagalog. The delighted lady can then be heard on camera exclaiming, "Oh my goodness, so sweet!" as Meghan moves on to speak to the next group of people.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received a warm welcome during their first visit to Edinburgh

Meghan and Harry received a very warm welcome in Edinburgh – their first official visit to Scotland. Meghan, 36, braved the cold conditions in a patriotic tartan coat by Burberry, which she teamed with black trousers, a black roll neck jumper and a green bag by Strathberry. Already establishing herself as a new style icon, she broke from tradition by wearing her bag across her body – something no other royal has done before.

During their walkabout in Edinburgh, Harry and Meghan spoke about their upcoming wedding plans to wellwishers Tom Martin, 30, and Francesca Short, 27, from London. Tom later revealed: "We asked them what they were doing for their stag and hen dos. Meghan said, 'I'm not sure – it's sorted but it will be fun.' Harry said he didn't know."

Francesca added: "They seem really nice, happy and relaxed. She seemed to take it all in her stride." Tom noted: "She was introducing herself with 'Hi, I'm Meghan' as if no-one knew who she was." The pair were standing next to Josefine Hess, 28, an au pair from Germany. "Harry said I was very clever for wearing a [bright] pink jacket. They were very confident together," she said.

