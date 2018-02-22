Revealed: Prince Henrik of Denmark's final romantic surprise for his wife at his funeral The prince paid tribute to their wedding with the flower arrangements

Before his death last week, Prince Henrik of Denmark planned one final and utterly romantic surprise for his widow, Queen Margrethe. He asked for the flowers at his funeral to be arranged into a "blooming garden" to pay tribute to his partner of 50 years. The idea of a "blooming garden" holds a special meaning for the couple; during Henrik's wedding speech in 1967, the Frenchman referred to his new country Denmark as a "blossoming garden", but added that his bride was the "most beautiful adornment" in the garden.

The Danish royal palace revealed the heartwarming surprise on Instagram, by sharing a photo of the sea of flowers at the private funeral. The caption explained: "The queen was met by a sea of flowers at the Christiansborg Palace Church.

Henrik had asked for the flowers to be arranged into a 'blooming garden'

"In his speech, the bishop quoted the Prince's wedding speech to the queen: 'I came from a country of flowers into a blossoming garden. Lilac and golden rain, elderflower and peonies, flowers in parks, fields and forests. But the girl, however, was the garden's single most beautiful adornment.' It was Prince Henrik's wish to surprise the queen one last time. Therefore, the wreaths and flowers were arranged as a blooming garden."

Thousands of mourners paid tribute to the 83-year-old prince after his death. Flowers and messages were laid at royal residences around the country, which were then presented to the queen and the royal family. The flowers have since been moved to select memorials around Denmark.

The queen was supported by her family at the funeral

Henrik passed away on Tuesday 13 February, just before midnight, after suffering from a pulmonary infection. The funeral was held one week later, with Margrethe and her family in attendance. The queen was visibly emotional, wiping back tears as she said her final goodbye. Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik attended the funeral with their four children, while Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie were joined by their two young children and Joachim's two older sons from his previous marriage.