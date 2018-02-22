Amanda Holden looks terrified during Ant and Dec Undercover prank Amanda Holden had the surprise of her life when her QVC presenting gig went horribly wrong

Amanda Holden looks like she had the QVC experience from hell thanks to an undercover prank by Ant and Dec! The Britain's Got Talent judge was under the impression that she was selling her homeware range on the shopping channel, when actually she was being pranked by the cheeky presenters, who were doing everything in their power to ensure that the gig was a total disaster. Ant and Dec put dirty cups and banana skins around the set, which was described as "good as new", glued a drawer stuck and had one of the production team members call Amanda 'Mandy Pandy' to try and rile the star.

Amanda looked nervous during the prank

The new prank will feature on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, which will return to ITV on 24 February. This is just one of Ant and Dec's many successful pranks, with stars including James Corden, Simon Cowell, Jamie Oliver and Holly Willoughby among those that they have managed to trick over the years.

The set fell apart

The pair will return to the show with the I'm a Celebrity 2016 champion Scarlett Moffatt, who recently opened up about working with them both. "They're like the brothers I never had," she said. "They're genuinely lovely, down to earth people who offer me a lot of brilliant career advice… Honestly walking into the first ever script meeting and realising, 'Wow I'm a part of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, just casually sat having a cup of tea with the most amazing people at ITV, discussing the script'". She previously told the Daily Star: "If they have faith in me, I must be doing something half decent. It's like my mum and dad are here."