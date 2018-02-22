The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official joint appearance Princes William and Harry, Kate and Meghan Markle have yet to carry out an official engagement together

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle due to take part in their first joint royal engagement together! The four will appear on stage at the Royal Foundation Forum to speak about The Royal Foundation later this month. Kensington Palace announced the exciting news on Thursday, writing: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will take part in the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on Wednesday 28th February. Under the theme ‘Making a Difference Together,’ the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation, including @heads_together, @WeAreInvictus and @united4wildlife. TRH and Ms. Markle will appear on stage together to discuss why The Royal Foundation was set up, the projects they are currently working on, and their ambitions for the future."

They will make an appearance at the Royal Foundation Forum

Fans of the royal family were quick to discuss the upcoming event, with one writing: "So excited and happy to see Meghan and Harry! We miss them," while another added: "Can't wait to see them!" The foursome were previously spotted attending church together on Christmas Day, as well as the Queen's annual Christmas lunch, but this will be their first event as a team.

