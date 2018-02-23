Find out who's playing Prince William and Kate in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle film Meet the Lifetime movie Cambridges!

The upcoming Lifetime movie based on the romance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has cast the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte! The TV movie, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, will focus on the ups and downs of the couple's courtship, and Lifetime have now announced that Australian actor Burgess Abernethy will play Prince William, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency actress Laura Mitchell will be playing Kate. Youngsters Preston Karwat and Briella Weintraub will be playing Prince George and Princess Charlotte respectively.



Production for the new film has begun in Vancouver, Canada, and Burgess has already shared a clip from the set as he celebrated his 31st birthday. In the video, he can be spotted blowing out his birthday candles, and he jokily captioned the post: "I got treated like the future King of England yesterday." The US channel have already revealed who will be playing the engaged couple; Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley. Murray has appeared in shows including Victoria and The Lock, while Parisa has starred in US shows including Jessica Jones and Luke Cage.

Murray and Parisa will play Prince Harry and Meghan

The star has already shared a selfie of herself with Murray on set, and captioned the photo: "Sweet Dreams to you. Love, #HarryandMeghan #ARoyalRomance @Lifetimetv #MurrayFraser Day 1 #gingerlove." Speaking about being cast as Meghan, she added: "Psyched we can finally share! So happy to be doing this project with #MurrayFraser (we gotta get this dude on IG ASAP!) and @lifetimetv!" Bonnie Soper, an actress from New Zealand, has also been cast as Diana, Princess of Wales, while Maggie Sullivan will play the Queen. Speaking about directing the exciting project, Menhaj Muda tweeted: "Harry & #MeghanMarkle TV Movie @lifetimetv - So excited to be helming such an inspirational love story of our time."

